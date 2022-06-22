Costco Wholesale (COST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/15/2022 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2022 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $525.00.

6/2/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $560.00.

5/31/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $645.00 to $560.00.

5/30/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $615.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $570.00 to $550.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $590.00 to $510.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $503.00 to $543.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $650.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $530.00 to $525.00.

5/20/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $645.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $634.00 to $503.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $555.00 to $565.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $16.42 on Tuesday, reaching $463.11. 2,420,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.49 and its 200-day moving average is $523.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $386.56 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.