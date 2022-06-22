Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $58,631.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,906 shares of company stock worth $300,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

