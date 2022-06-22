CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.24.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.