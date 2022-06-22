CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.98. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 83,095 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.
About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
