CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $2.98. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 83,095 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.