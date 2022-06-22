Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of CMCT opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.57.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
