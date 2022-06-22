Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 81.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

