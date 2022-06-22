Credit Suisse Group Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $295.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI opened at $205.18 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average of $231.15.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $437,475,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $141,115,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.