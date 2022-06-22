Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $297.09

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 297.09 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 249.20 ($3.05). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 249.20 ($3.05), with a volume of 396,604 shares trading hands.

CRST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.34) to GBX 415 ($5.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.78) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.63 ($5.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 256.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.09. The company has a market cap of £630.48 million and a PE ratio of -1,246.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.50%.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

