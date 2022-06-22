CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 69,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,732,344 shares.The stock last traded at $57.02 and had previously closed at $64.67.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

