Critical Contrast: Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 312.90%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 30.45 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.11 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Aurora Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Kyndryl on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

