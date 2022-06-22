Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 219,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

