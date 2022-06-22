Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $90.67

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.67 and last traded at $91.13, with a volume of 2366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,192,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,967,000 after buying an additional 836,832 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after buying an additional 656,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

