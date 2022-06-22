CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.51

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 123632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

