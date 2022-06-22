Culp (CULP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Culp has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

