Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

