Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Curaleaf from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.