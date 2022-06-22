CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CVV opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
