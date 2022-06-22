CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.