CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $2,287,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

NYSE:CVS opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

