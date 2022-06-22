CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,811. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.