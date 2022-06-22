CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

