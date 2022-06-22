CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.00.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,810,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

