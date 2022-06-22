Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
