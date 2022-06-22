Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.