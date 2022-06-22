Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $985,641.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,882,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,114 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,485,000 after buying an additional 211,605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.