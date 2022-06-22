D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Down 0.2%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255.75 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.15). Approximately 35,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 66,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.15).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60.
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
Further Reading
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.