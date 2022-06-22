DA Davidson Comments on Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $511.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.81 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.