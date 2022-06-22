Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.
Several research firms have issued reports on DADA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
DADA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $32.50.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
