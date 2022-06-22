Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) to Outperform

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $8.13.

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

