Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.53.

Shares of DRI opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

