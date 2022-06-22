Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) recently:

6/21/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00.

6/8/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $67.00.

6/8/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $66.00.

6/3/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 over the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

