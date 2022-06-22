DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.
DaVita stock opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33.
In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $137,335,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $51,192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita (Get Rating)
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.