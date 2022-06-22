DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

DVA stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

