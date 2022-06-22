DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 16084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,522,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in DaVita by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.