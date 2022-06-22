DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.98

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and traded as low as $87.43. DBS Group shares last traded at $87.69, with a volume of 61,159 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBSDY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35.
DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBS Group (DBSDY)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.