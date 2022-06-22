DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.98

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and traded as low as $87.43. DBS Group shares last traded at $87.69, with a volume of 61,159 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBSDY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.9972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

