DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCP. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.94.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 63,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

