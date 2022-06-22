Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Sells C$16,344.00 in Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Paterson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$16,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,260,576.40.

DE traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.33. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.21. Decisive Dividend Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.40 million and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

