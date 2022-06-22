Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $321.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

