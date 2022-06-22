Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

DCTH opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

