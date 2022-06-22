Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
OTCMKTS DWNX opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.
Delhi Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delhi Bank (DWNX)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.