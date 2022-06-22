Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS DWNX opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

Delhi Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.