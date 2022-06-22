Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as low as C$1.33. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 1,838,233 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on DML. TD Securities upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74.

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -1.3999999 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

