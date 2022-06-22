Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,700.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,700 ($33.07) and last traded at GBX 2,726 ($33.39), with a volume of 6431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,736 ($33.51).

A number of research firms recently commented on DLN. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.68) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($32.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($45.32) to GBX 3,500 ($42.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,427.13 ($41.98).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,978.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,163.36. The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

