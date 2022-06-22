Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.08

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.08 ($11.66) and traded as low as €9.33 ($9.82). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €9.66 ($10.17), with a volume of 8,585,337 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.08.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

