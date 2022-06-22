Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.08

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.08 ($11.66) and traded as low as €9.33 ($9.82). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €9.66 ($10.17), with a volume of 8,585,337 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.08.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK)
Featured Stories
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.