Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.95.

DLAKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.00) to €7.25 ($7.63) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.70 ($6.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.90 ($8.32) to €8.00 ($8.42) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.