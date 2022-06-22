Deutsche Post (DPW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW):

6/21/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/20/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($44.74) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/20/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.20 ($66.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/13/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($44.74) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/13/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.20 ($66.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($67.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($44.74) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.20 ($66.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/6/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($52.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

5/4/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/4/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($67.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.00 ($56.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.80 ($62.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €59.00 ($62.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €67.00 ($70.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/3/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €60.00 ($63.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($67.37) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

FRA DPW opened at €35.25 ($37.10) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($43.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.84.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

