Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €24.60 ($25.89) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.74) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

FRA DTE opened at €18.35 ($19.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.01. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

