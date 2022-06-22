Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,350 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,350 ($53.28) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,081.76 ($50.00).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,511 ($43.01) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The company has a market capitalization of £80.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,745.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,775.62.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,110.75). In the last three months, insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

