Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $331.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331 ($4.05) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.86). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 324 ($3.97), with a volume of 166 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 331. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market cap of £106.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,080.00.

In other Dialight news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi acquired 4,513 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £14,847.77 ($18,186.88).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

