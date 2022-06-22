DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.42% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $36,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,848 shares of company stock valued at $14,967,859 in the last 90 days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,541. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

