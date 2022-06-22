Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.38.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.11 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

