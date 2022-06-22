Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. 3,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,117. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.11 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

