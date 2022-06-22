Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,124.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,124 ($26.02) and last traded at GBX 2,144 ($26.26), with a volume of 10222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,178 ($26.68).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.85) to GBX 2,450 ($30.01) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.30) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,360 ($41.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,600 ($31.85) to GBX 2,450 ($30.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diploma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,010 ($36.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,565.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,759.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

