Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $273.85

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.85 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 243.60 ($2.98). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 244.50 ($2.99), with a volume of 1,949,796 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.41) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.53) to GBX 315 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.89 ($3.98).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 273.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($91,758.45).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

